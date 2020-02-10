Brokers Set Expectations for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.64 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FR. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.67.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$12.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.33. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$7.38 and a 1-year high of C$16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.77.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$68,303.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$548,162.91. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,616,750. Insiders have sold a total of 183,741 shares of company stock worth $2,803,909 over the last ninety days.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.