Brokers Set Expectations for Harsco Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Harsco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on HSC. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE HSC opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. Harsco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Harsco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,720,000 after acquiring an additional 115,096 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Harsco by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,445,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 398,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.