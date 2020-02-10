Brokers Set Expectations for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HGV. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $43.00 target price on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of HGV opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,050,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,556,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 247,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2,388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 144,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.