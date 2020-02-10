Brokers Set Expectations for Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:MMMB) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mamamancini’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Get Mamamancini's alerts:

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Mamamancini’s had a negative return on equity of 209.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mamamancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Mamamancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 million, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.52. Mamamancini’s has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

About Mamamancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mamamancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mamamancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.