Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given a $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) received a $48.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BEP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,193. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,898,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,403 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

