Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Lowered to $44.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

BRKS stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.79. 27,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,594. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,105.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 25,317 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,145,594.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,003 shares of company stock worth $10,295,391. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

