Brunswick (BC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brunswick (NYSE: BC) in the last few weeks:

2/4/2020 – Brunswick was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

2/3/2020 – Brunswick had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

NYSE BC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.73. 27,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,980. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

