BTU Protocol Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $12.13 million and approximately $2,563.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $562.93 or 0.05740859 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00120541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003893 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.