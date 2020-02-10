Bulwark 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $210.00 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $282,374.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bulwark Coin Trading

Bulwark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.