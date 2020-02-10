Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Burlington Stores worth $18,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 17,016 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $3,845,616.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 in the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BURL traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.11. 2,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $236.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.65.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.