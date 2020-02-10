Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Earns Hold Rating from Guggenheim

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.65.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $228.50. The company had a trading volume of 301,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,735. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $236.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.