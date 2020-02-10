Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.21-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 7.37-7.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an accumulate rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.65.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.50. The company had a trading volume of 301,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,735. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.60 and its 200-day moving average is $204.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

