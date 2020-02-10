Burst Reaches Market Cap of $8.42 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Coinroom and Bittrex. Burst has a total market capitalization of $8.42 million and $6,589.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burst has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,081,954,779 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, C-CEX and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

