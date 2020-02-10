BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells $65,610.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.38. The stock had a trading volume of 453,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,630. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 355.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $128,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

