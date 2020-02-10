Bytecoin (BCN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $48,999.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $51.16 million and approximately $48,999.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Coindeal. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00860340 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004879 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001912 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Cryptohub, Binance, Coindeal, cfinex, OKEx, Crex24 and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

