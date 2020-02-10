Bytom Reaches Market Capitalization of $109.07 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Bytom has a market cap of $109.07 million and approximately $19.90 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, FCoin, LBank and OKEx.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, FCoin, Gate.io, BigONE, Bibox, Neraex, Cryptopia, OKEx, CoinEgg, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, EXX, Kucoin, RightBTC, HitBTC, LBank, OTCBTC, Huobi and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

