Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.55% of CAE worth $38,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CAE by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,747. Cae Inc has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

