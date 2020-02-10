CAE (NYSE:CAE) Receives “Hold” Rating from TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by TD Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAE. Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

CAE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,747. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 796.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

