CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.63.

TSE CAE traded up C$1.35 on Monday, reaching C$41.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 31.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.97. CAE has a 12 month low of C$27.15 and a 12 month high of C$42.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$896.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$822.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that CAE will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

