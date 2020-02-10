CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.63.

Shares of TSE CAE traded up C$1.35 on Monday, reaching C$41.48. 1,054,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,196. CAE has a 12 month low of C$27.15 and a 12 month high of C$42.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.97. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$822.00 million. Analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

