CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$43.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.63.

TSE CAE traded up C$1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$41.48. 1,054,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,196. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.97. CAE has a twelve month low of C$27.15 and a twelve month high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$822.00 million. Analysts predict that CAE will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

