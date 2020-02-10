CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$45.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CAE from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.63.

CAE stock traded up C$1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$41.48. 1,054,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,196. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$27.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.97.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$822.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

