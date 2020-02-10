Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $34,260.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $30,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $31,245.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $30,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $32,355.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $34,575.00.

Shares of WORK traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,615,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,423,438. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Slack during the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Slack by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 280,270 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

