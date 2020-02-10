California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 103,762 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 101.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,762 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.43% of Arcosa worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $4,006,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Arcosa by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arcosa by 426.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 215,191 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Arcosa by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACA. Sidoti raised their price objective on Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $45.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. Arcosa Inc has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

