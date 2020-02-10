California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 15,365 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Bank Ozk worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 129,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $27.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OZK. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

