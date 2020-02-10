California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 29,087 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.38% of Insight Enterprises worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 175,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 29,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $239,134.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NSIT stock opened at $66.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

