California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,761 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Shares of IOVA opened at $22.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $29.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

