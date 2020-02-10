California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 86,116 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Western Midstream Partners worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WES. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE WES opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.622 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.53%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.20%.

In other news, Director James R. Crane bought 71,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $1,292,235.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,346.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

