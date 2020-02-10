California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of CoreSite Realty worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

COR opened at $112.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48. CoreSite Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $96.96 and a twelve month high of $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

