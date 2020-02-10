California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.45% of Renasant worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $7,030,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Renasant by 1,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Renasant by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNST. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Renasant stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

