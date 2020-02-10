California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of United Bankshares worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 8.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 518,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,647,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in United Bankshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 168,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

UBSI opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

