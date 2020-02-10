California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 15,600 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $10,464,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zillow Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.30. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.18.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

