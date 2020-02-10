California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 96,097 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,097 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Dropbox worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $56,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,333 shares of company stock valued at $250,960. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Instinet raised Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.