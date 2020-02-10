California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Avalara worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 1,145.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $1,774,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $1,415,676.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,109 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,434. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

AVLR opened at $89.83 on Monday. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $94.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

