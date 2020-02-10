California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of RBC Bearings worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $179.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.51. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.02 and a 12 month high of $182.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

