California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.34% of HB Fuller worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

HB Fuller stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. HB Fuller Co has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

