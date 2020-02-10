California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Thor Industries worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $12,079,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $81.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $84.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.