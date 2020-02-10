California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.76 Million Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.09% of Under Armour worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after buying an additional 515,462 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,785,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,985,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 831.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 242,562 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after buying an additional 183,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

