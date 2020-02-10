California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,276,804 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,604 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Transocean worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Transocean by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 138,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 540,940 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 413,659 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Transocean by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 82,981 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Fearnley Fonds cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Transocean LTD has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

