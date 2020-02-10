California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Sanderson Farms worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $136.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.77 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.43 and its 200 day moving average is $153.20.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

