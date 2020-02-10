California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.99 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Texas Roadhouse worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,144,000 after buying an additional 488,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after buying an additional 308,212 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,345,000 after buying an additional 250,315 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $9,729,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 175,201 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $63.58 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.06.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

