California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,425 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.29% of Old National Bancorp worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,576,000 after purchasing an additional 862,874 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,733,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 215,242 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 560,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 64,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.50.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

