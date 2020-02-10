California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.32 Million Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Paylocity worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1,369.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $140.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 134.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.43. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $78.77 and a 52-week high of $150.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

