California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 153,447 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.43% of Meritor worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 16,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $259,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $352,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTOR opened at $24.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Meritor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.