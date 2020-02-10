California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Omnicell worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $85.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $730,332.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,653.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,960. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

