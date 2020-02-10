California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 20,850 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 705.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 172,649 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

