California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 36,394 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,394 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.30% of Medpace worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,921,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,586,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Medpace by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $93.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $79.98.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

