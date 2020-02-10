California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 40,054 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,054 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of Avista worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 687.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 373,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Avista by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avista news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,008.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $42,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $51.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.36. Avista Corp has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avista currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

