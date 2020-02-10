California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 49,000 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of nVent Electric worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,303,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 240.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. G.Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $26.67 on Monday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

