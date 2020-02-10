California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,720 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Wix.Com worth $9,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,169,000 after purchasing an additional 659,367 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 188,529 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,994,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIX. Northland Securities began coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.57.

Shares of Wix.Com stock opened at $145.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wix.Com Ltd has a twelve month low of $104.61 and a twelve month high of $155.75.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

